Residents are being warned to be on their guard against a scam text message relating to the payment of an outstanding parking Penalty Charge Notice (PCN).

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Parking Section and Trading Standards Team have received a number of complaints from local people and is keen to raise awareness of the scam.

The scam text message states that the recipient has received a PCN from ‘a local Council’ and has 28 days to pay the fine.

It warns the fine will increase by 50% if it isn’t paid within this time.

Trading standards officials say that where the rules of a car park are genuinely broken, the registered keeper of the vehicle involved will receive a letter and not a text because vehicles are registered to addresses not phone numbers.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “People should always be vigilant when receiving unexpected messages and not be tempted to respond straight away – regardless of how official the message seems to be or how threatening it is.

“We would also advise people not to call the number in the text.

"This will be a random number and will not connect, but people who do call it run the risk of being added to future scams lists.

"Anyone who has called the number should be vigilant as to any future messages they might receive.”

Trading standards officials advise people to forward the message on to 7726, OFCOM’s scam call and text message reporting facility, and then delete it.