Hartlepool Borough Council issues warning to people using taxis over the Christmas period

Hartlepool Borough Council licensing officers are warning people to take extra care when using taxis following reports of unlicensed drivers attempting to pick up passengers.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:46 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT
Licensing manager Rachael Readman said: “Hartlepool Borough Council license taxis to ensure the public can have confidence that their safety and well-being is assured.

"All taxi drivers are vetted and their vehicles regularly inspected.

"Using an unlicensed taxi means there are no such checks and the integrity or intentions of the driver cannot be guaranteed.”

Hartlepool Borough Council issues warning to taxi users during the festive season.Hartlepool Borough Council issues warning to taxi users during the festive season.
People are encouraged to only use taxis that are yellow, clearly marked with a licence number and are waiting at one of the council’s approved taxi ranks.

For a taxi that has been booked in advance, the council claims taxis do not have to be yellow but must still be clearly marked with a licence number and a council logo.

Hartlepool Borough Council can be contacted about unlicensed taxis at [email protected] or on (01429) 523354.

