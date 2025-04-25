Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents and cab drivers are being invited to have their say in a consultation on changes to the local authority's taxi licensing policy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council is currently seeking views of the public, taxi drivers and private hire businesses on its draft private hire and hackney carriage licensing policy.

The draft policy covers all aspects of the terms and conditions for licensing hackney carriage and private hire drivers, vehicles, and operators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those taking part in the consultation can comment on all aspects of the policy.

Taxis on Avenue Road, in Hartlepool.

The key changes proposed within the draft document include the removal of all taxi vehicle age requirements, with the current policy stating a licence will only be granted to vehicles that are under five years old.

Other changes include that all vehicles licensed must be Euro 6 emissions standards compliant by September 1, 2025, a postponement to the previous deadline of April 1, 2025.

Wheelchair accessible vehicles would also need to be Euro 6 compliant by September 1, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More news: Hartlepool taxi drivers petition licensing chiefs over Euro emissions policy

Elsewhere, proposed alterations include an updated approach to insurance write-offs and that on application, new drivers must provide evidence of satisfactory completion of a driving assessment approved by Hartlepool Borough Council.

People can go to https://hartlepool.gov.uk/downloads/download/2839/draft_2025_private_hire_and_hackney_carriage_licensing_policy… to read the draft policy and a report detailing the proposed changes.

The consultation closes on Friday, May 23, and the results will be considered by the council’s licensing committee.

To respond to the consultation email [email protected] or write to: Trading Standards and Licensing Manager, Civic Centre, Hartlepool, TS24 8AY.