Hartlepool’s council leader has described the major fire to the former Wesley Chapel as a “huge and devastating” setback to their plans to bring the building back in use.

He said: “Obviously, as a council we’re trying to regenerate the town centre and further afield.

"This is a huge and devastating setback in our plans to do that essential work. But my thanks to the emergency services for everything they have done tonight.

The fire brigade at the scene on Wednesday morning. Picture by FRANK REID

"As updates come out we will of course keep you posted.”

Road closures were in place on Wednesday morning. They are affecting Victoria Road between the A689 and York Road, and Swainson Street between Victoria Road and Museum Road.

The full extent of the damage caused by the fire is not yet known, but it appears to have been largely confined to the building’s annex last occupied by a gym and health club.

A large area of scaffolding has been left insecure.

Road closures are in place around the Wesley Chapel fire scene. Picture by FRANK REID

The police and fire engines from Hartlepool, Billingham, Stockton and Saltburn attended the blaze which broke out shortly before 6pm on November 7.

A total of six appliances including an aerial ladder turned out and they used one jet on the flames.

The incident was declared at an end at around 3.20am on Wednesday.

The fire brigade returned on Wednesday morning and hosed down the building again.

Onlookers watch on as flames leap from the roof of the former Wesley Chapel. Picture by FRANK REID

Renovation work had been taking place since March to convert the Grade II-listed Victorian Methodist Chapel into a ‘boutique venue’ with 36 bedrooms, a bar, restaurant and commercial units.

A video update on the scheme shared by the council less than two weeks ago said work to date included the installation of new steel roof trusses.

Internal demolition was reported to be well underway and structural clearing up was progressing.

The local authority added the new roof covering was due to be completed this year, subject to the weather.

It is one of five projects in Hartlepool being funded through the government funded £25m Town Deal and being delivered by the council and the Wesley’s owners Jomast.