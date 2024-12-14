Hartlepool’s council leader is warning the local authority faces “further difficult decisions” unless the government provides sufficient funding support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour-run Hartlepool Borough Council is due to learn next week how much it will receive from Whitehall in the Local Government Settlement.

Council leader Cllr Brenda Harrison has written to the town’s Labour MP Jonathan Brash seeking his support to secure additional funding for the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as Hartlepool Labour Group says it has rejected “sweeping proposals” to cut back critical community services.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Cllr Brenda Harrison is hoping for a favourable settlement from the government.

The group says its efforts have reduced a £10 million financial deficit in the council’s budget to £4 million as a result.

But Cllr Harrison says the authority faces further difficult decisions without support from the government after “a decade of cuts” under the Conservatives.

She said: “Hartlepool cannot face this challenge alone. We need the Government to fulfil its responsibility, absent under the Conservatives, to our communities by providing the necessary resources to protect our essential services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Without their intervention, councils like ours are being forced into untenable positions.”

Jonathan Brash responded saying: “Our Labour Councillors in Hartlepool are doing an outstanding job having inherited a £10 million deficit from the Conservatives in May.

"Since being elected as our Town’s MP I’ve worked closely with them and ministers to reverse the trend of cuts to our council we saw under the Tories.

"Next week the settlement for local government will be published and I’m hopeful that the months of work that I have put in will result in a better deal for our town.”