Hartlepool Borough Council makes appeal to trace relatives following death of woman aged 76

An appeal has been made to try to trace any surviving relatives or friends of a woman who has died in Hartlepool.

By Mark Payne
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 6:05pm

Eleanor Weatherill, who lived at Lynton Court, Hartlepool, and Yohden Hall Care Complex, in Blackhall, passed away aged 76 on Saturday, December 17.

Social care officials at Hartlepool Borough Council have issued an appeal to find any relatives of Mrs Weatherill so that they can attend her funeral next month.

Janet Dickinson, the council’s financial services manager, adult social care, said: “We are very keen to trace any surviving relatives or friends of Mrs Weatherill at this sad time in order that they can attend her funeral on 10th January.

Adult social care leaders at Hartlepool Borough Council have made the appeal.
“We would be very grateful if they would please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Janet Dickinson, or a member of her team, can be contacted on (01429) 523883 or by emailing her at [email protected]