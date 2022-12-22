Eleanor Weatherill, who lived at Lynton Court, Hartlepool, and Yohden Hall Care Complex, in Blackhall, passed away aged 76 on Saturday, December 17.

Social care officials at Hartlepool Borough Council have issued an appeal to find any relatives of Mrs Weatherill so that they can attend her funeral next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet Dickinson, the council’s financial services manager, adult social care, said: “We are very keen to trace any surviving relatives or friends of Mrs Weatherill at this sad time in order that they can attend her funeral on 10th January.

Adult social care leaders at Hartlepool Borough Council have made the appeal.

“We would be very grateful if they would please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad