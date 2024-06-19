Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool now has a cricket group tailored to people recovering from substance use in town and is currently looking for new members.

The group, run by Supporting Treatment and Recovery Together (START), meets every Monday from 10am until 12pm at Hartlepool Cricket Club, in Park Drive.

START is a partnership between Hartlepool Borough Council and Foundations that delivers an integrated substance misuse treatment service and community-based treatment services to the people of Hartlepool.

The group recently held a nets session and met representatives from Durham Cricket that donated shirts and kit, including protective helmets.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “Park Drive is a jewel in the crown of Hartlepool venues, providing a quiet, peaceful and friendly environment away from distractions, and those who attend tell us how much they enjoy taking part in the cricket net sessions.

"For many, it is also a chance to learn a completely new sport.”

He continued: “A key part of recovery is about connecting with other people, and taking part in these ‘nets’ means a lot to group members as it gives them a sense of belonging and something to plan for at a set time each week.

"The project also enables them to become active, build a team spirit and improve their physical and mental well being.”

Cameron Rochow, Durham Cricket community engagement officer, said: "At Durham Cricket, it is important that we work with local community groups, so to be able to support the work which START are doing in Hartlepool is fantastic.

"For these participants to take up cricket and enjoy themselves is fantastic to see.

"It was a pleasure to attend the session and support the group with equipment for the club.

"We look forward to seeing how they progress as the group continues to grow.”

The group, launched in May, has ten members and is currently seeking more members to be able to take part in a competitive cricket match in September as part of National Recovery Month.

The group is open to anyone aged 18 and over in recovery. Family members can also get involved.