Hartlepool Borough Council civic centre.

Hartlepool Borough Council and the Teeswide Safeguarding Adults Board are supporting Safeguarding Adults Week, which runs from November 21-27, to raise awareness of adult abuse and neglect and the help that is available.

The campaign is led by national charity The Ann Craft Trust with a different theme every day including modern slavery and county lines, elder abuse, domestic abuse and self-neglect.

Councillor Bob Buchan, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community based services committee, said: “As an authority, we are committed to protecting and upholding the right of all adults to live safely, free from abuse and neglect.”

To report any concerns about abuse and neglect call Hartlepool Borough Council on (01429) 523390 and (01642) 524552 on evenings and at weekends.