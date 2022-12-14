Hartlepool Borough Council has put up warning signs at a number of locations following Sunday’s tragedy in Solihull when three boys aged eight, ten and 11 died after being pulled from a frozen lake.

Signs locally have been installed in Ward Jackson Park, Rossmere Park and Seaton Carew’s Warrior Park.

The council said on its Facebook page: “Following the recent tragic event in Solihull and as the current cold snap continues, we would urge people not to venture onto to ponds and lakes that have frozen over.

A warning notice next to the pond in Ward Jackson Park. Picture by FRANK REID

“Also, do not go near the water’s edge as you may trip or lose your balance and fall onto the ice, and ensure that dogs are always kept at a safe distance.

“To reinforce the safety message, Hartlepool Borough Council staff have today been putting up signs in a number of locations, including Ward Jackson Park, Rossmere Park and Warrior Park at Seaton Carew.”

Temperatures have been freezing or below freezing for several days in Hartlepool.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place along the North East coast, including Hartlepool, until midnight on Friday, December 16.

The partially frozen pond at Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Emergency services were called to Babbs Mill Park, in the Kingshurst area of Solihull, near Birmingham, at 2.36pm on Sunday, December 11, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through.

