Council chiefs have assured the public they will be "keeping an eye" on their financial reserves after concerns were raised by an opposition councillor about how the sum may be spent.

In a recent report, Hartlepool Borough Council finance officers revealed how, as of March 31, the council had £56,882,000 in its reserves, which is forecast to fall to £14,114,000 by March 31, 2029, at the current rate of spending.

The Labour-run council’s reserves are made up of a number of different funding pots that are set aside to manage potential financial risks in the future and to ensure services can still be delivered.

Conservative Councillor Mike Young raised concerns about the impact this could have on the public if reserves fell below £20m.

He said: “I start to get a little bit nervous because that was something I thought under our administration we wouldn’t have been allowed to do.”

Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of finance, IT and digital, James Magog, reassured councillors that this would be something the council would be “keeping an eye” on and that circumstances could change over the next four years.

According to Mr Magog, reserves are not always spent and central government often provides grants that can be used instead.

He did admit however, that if reserves dropped below £20m, he would “feel nervous”.

He said: “When we get to £20m, I would say as a council we need to do something significant to bolster our reserves.”

If this happened, the council would be “faced with needing exceptional financial support” from the Government.

Last year, the council overspent by £256,000 which, according to Mr Magog, is a positive result as the forecasted overspending reported at the end of the third quarter was £2.182m.

Labour councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said the council has been “stripped of a lot of its capacity to manage its budget” under previous governments and now hopes the situation will change.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, the Labour leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, is confident, however, that the situation will “get better”.

She said: “There have been drastic cuts in local government but we have to believe there is hope on the horizon.”