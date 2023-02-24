Hartlepool Borough Council has been recognised for its community hub work in providing support to people across the town and will attend an award’s ceremony in London in June.

The council’s entry, delivering community led support through community hubs, has been shortlisted in the Health and Social Care category of the LGC Awards 2023.

The town’s community hubs are home to the council’s Jobs and Skills Service which supports adults with access to education, training and employment.

Hartlepool Community Hub Central in York Road.

Director of adult and community based services Jill Harrison said: "I am delighted that what we have achieved in Hartlepool to date has been recognised with a shortlisting in the LGC Awards 2023.”

She added: “The ‘front door’ to adult social care is now provided through the Community Hubs alongside welfare and benefits advice, carer support, mental health support, the Fab Lab which enables people to try out new technologies and develop new skills, and a library offer that has evolved to meet the changing needs of the community.”

A virtual hub, called All Together Now, has also been developed to allow people who are unable to access building-based activities to take part in a range of activities with the aim of reducing social isolation and providing support for their health and well being.

During lockdown, Community Hub Central, in York Road, became the main support hub for Hartlepool, providing an invaluable service to people across the town.