Hartlepool boxing sensation Savannah Marshall to share insights into remarkable career in talk to Teesside University

Boxing sensation Savannah Marshall is warming up for her next big event with a talk at Teesside University.
By Mark Payne
Published 5th Dec 2023, 14:51 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 14:52 GMT
The Hartlepool-born WBA, IBF and WBO super-middleweight champion will share insights from her remarkable life and career during the next instalment of Teesside University’s In Conversation series.

After initially taking up the sport aged 12 at Hartlepool Headland Boys Club, Marshall is credited with being among those who have helped put women’s boxing on the map.

She has successfully balanced her sporting achievements with her education, graduating from Teesside University with BSc (Hons) in Applied Sports Science in 2021.

Savannah Marshall will return to Teesside University to deliver one of its In Conversation events.Savannah Marshall will return to Teesside University to deliver one of its In Conversation events.
Savannah Marshall will return to Teesside University to deliver one of its In Conversation events.

On Thursday, January 25, Marshall will return to the university to deliver the exclusive In Conversation talk at Teesside University Students’ Union.

Rachael Barker, head of alumni engagement and stakeholder development at the university, said: “Savannah is known for her determination and aggressive fighting style, but she’s also an incredible ambassador for us here at Teesside University.

"We are delighted to continue our In Conversation series with her in 2024.

"Savannah has certainly made her mark in the world of boxing and she has a fantastic story to share. I am sure this will prove to be a memorable night for those who attend.”

The In Conversation series has previously welcomed notable speakers including rugby legend Rory Underwood, media mogul Dominic Carter, and best-selling author Adele Parks.

The talk by Marshall is open to all, with tickets costing £5 to the public and £4 for Teesside University students.

See tees.ac.uk/inconversation online to book and for more information.

