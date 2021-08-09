Jack Collinson has been a motor sports fan since the age of two, attending a Formula 1 Grand Prix Race in Barcelona for the first time when he was just five.

Now the Holy Trinity pupil has started pursuing his dream of becoming a professional race driver by taking part in his first three competitive go-karting drives.

Jack, of Seaton Carew, races in the Total Karting Zero engineered by Rob Smedley championship and finished fifth in his group at the most recent competition at Stretton Kart Circuit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dad Ste Collinson has said that Jack is very aware of the dangers of the sport.

Dad Ste Collinson, who runs three business in the town, including Juniper Lounge in Church Street, said: "He loves it. The first event he went to, he could’ve got the podium, but somebody touched the back of his car and he spun round. It’s nobody’s fault, it’s just one of them things in racing.

"He got out and he was a bit annoyed that he didn’t get the podium.”

Ste, 34, added: “He’s ultra competitive. He’s very driven and he doesn’t like to lose.”

During his latest race at Stretton, Jack also got a taste of the adrenaline of the sport when he hit the brakes while trying to avoid the car in front which had spun at the final corner.

Jack has taken part in his first competitive races./Photo: CarSceneUkMedia/Ste Collinson

But his brakes locked up and Ste has said that Jack hit the barriers at a speed of 35-40 mph.

Ste said: "After the medics checked he was okay, the adrenaline rush he got from this was unbelievable and he was buzzing.”

Despite supporting his son in the endeavour, Ste has stressed that Jack is well aware of the dangers of the sport.

Go karting race driver Jack Collinson, 10, is hoping to become a professional.

He said: “I just feel because he’s got a passion for it, if he doesn’t pursue it, we’ll be robbing ourselves and him.

"I’m really proud. I know it’s fast and motor sport is ultimately dangerous. He’s very aware of the danger.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have, but I’ve shown him pictures of some of the crashes that have happened and he’s still like ‘No, dad, I definitely want to do it.’

"I’m happy for him, because he’s doing something he loves.”

Jack with Rob Smedley of Total Karting Zero by Rob Smedley

You can follow Jack’s journey on his Facebook page Jack Collinson Racing.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.