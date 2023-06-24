News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool braced for 28-degree heat - and thunderstorms

Hartlepool has enjoyed temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 24th Jun 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read

Sunday, June 25, is expected to be even hotter – albeit with an unwelcome surprise heading our way.

Weather experts at the Met Office predict temperatures are likely to peak around 1pm.

An hour later, however, they fear the town could be hit by thunderstorms.

Friends, left to right, Alfie, Amy, Millie and Kyle taken at the Fish Sands, on the Headland, during June's sunshine. Picture by FRANK REIDFriends, left to right, Alfie, Amy, Millie and Kyle taken at the Fish Sands, on the Headland, during June's sunshine. Picture by FRANK REID
These may last until around 4pm with rainfall potentially continuing until around 9pm.

Posting a yellow warning for an eastern stretch of the British Isles from The Wash up to the Shetland Islands, the Met Office writes: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings and temporary outdoor structures from floodwater, lightning strikes, large hail or strong winds

“There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads.”

The working week is expected to be largely sunny although temperatures will dip to between 19-21 degrees Celsius.

The next predicted rainfall after Sunday is not until Friday, June 30.

