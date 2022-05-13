Hartlepool brewery's new beer toasts Queen's Platinum Jubilee and classic punk rock tune

God Save The Queen, a four per cent English pale ale, is named after the classic 1977 Sex Pistols single.

While the record was judged controversial 45 years ago, Hartlepool brewery Crafty Monkey Brewing Company insists the new beer is “a patriotic touch” ahead of next month’s Royal milestone.

It is also the 11th in a series of its beers to have musical links.

The Crafty Monkey Brewing Company owners Pat Garrett and Gary Olvanhill with bottles of the new God Save The Queen pale ale.

Gary Olvanhill, who founded the brewery with Pat Garrett in 2018 after the pair took redundancy from the oil industry, said: “We wanted a celebration ale for the jubilee and we decided that a traditional England pale ale would be a patriotic touch.

"We wanted it to fit in with the theme of our previous beers and decided to go for God Save The Queen.

"We liked the cover of the Sex Pistols record but have decided to make our labels more respectful.

"The beer has definitely been made in the best possible taste. There is no malice meant at all.

"It is simply a refreshing, light and fruity beer to enjoy during the summer and to toast the jubilee with .”

While the previous 10 beers, which also toast Depeche Mode, OMD, Heaven 17, The Specials and The Smiths, have been named in honour of songs or bands which the pair like, Gary confesses: “I am not really a big Sex Pistols fan.

"It is more a case of the song fits the theme.”

Since its launch earlier this month, the beer, which is also available on cask, has proved popular with Gary, 56, adding: “Normally by now with a new beer we would have produced two batches. So far with this we are up to four.”

Among the Hartlepool pubs which have already bought Good Save The Queen are the McCorville, Raby Arms, Marine Hotel and the Hop and Cheese.