Hartlepool brother and sister raise money for Barnardo’s children’s charity

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
A brother and sister from Hartlepool have raised more than £100 for a national children’s charity by completing a sponsored bike ride.

Henry Harrison, five, and Honey Harrison, four, raised £110 for Barnardo’sby cycling 5km along the promenade at Seaton Carew.

Henry and Honey often buy pre-loved toys from Barnardo’s to help support other children in need, and visited the Hartlepool store earlier this month to present the staff with a handmade cheque.

Speaking about the sponsored ride, mum Alex Harrison said: “We could see their little legs were starting to get tired but they didn’t complain, they just kept going.”

Henry and Honey Harrison cycled 5km along the promenade at Seaton Carew, in Hartlepool.

Volunteers at the store on Highpoint Retail Park “made such a great fuss of the kids” when they handed over the money.

Alex said: "Some of the volunteers actually went out of their way and used their own money to buy them a gift to thank them.”

She added: “The staff were all really proud of them, as are we.”

