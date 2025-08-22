Hartlepool brother and sister raise money for Barnardo’s children’s charity
Henry Harrison, five, and Honey Harrison, four, raised £110 for Barnardo’sby cycling 5km along the promenade at Seaton Carew.
Henry and Honey often buy pre-loved toys from Barnardo’s to help support other children in need, and visited the Hartlepool store earlier this month to present the staff with a handmade cheque.
Speaking about the sponsored ride, mum Alex Harrison said: “We could see their little legs were starting to get tired but they didn’t complain, they just kept going.”
Volunteers at the store on Highpoint Retail Park “made such a great fuss of the kids” when they handed over the money.
Alex said: "Some of the volunteers actually went out of their way and used their own money to buy them a gift to thank them.”
She added: “The staff were all really proud of them, as are we.”