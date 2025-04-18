Harvey (left) and Jonathan Baldwin ran 10 miles across the town on Saturday, April 12, in memory of their mum, Julie Baldwin, who sadly died from young onset dementia in 2015.

Two Hartlepool brothers took part in a 10-mile charity run in memory of their mum who sadly died 10 years ago.

Harvey Baldwin, 21, and Jonathan Baldwin, 26, ran 10 miles across the town to honour Julie Baldwin, who sadly died from young onset dementia in her 40s back in 2015.

According to Dementia UK, around 944,000 people in the UK have dementia and only around 71,000 of those have young onset dementia, with symptoms starting before the age of 65.

Harvey and Jonathan, who is a truck driver, ran from Seaton Carew to the Fens estate, passing through Throston and along Catcote Road, in around two hours in a memorial run to mark a decade since Julie’s passing.

Around 50 family and friends cheered the brothers along at the weekend, with their dad Ronnie Baldwin starting and finishing the race with them on his bike.

Harvey, who is an apprentice engineer, said: “I found the run fairly tough but we were motivated due to the friends and family who were there at each check point to cheer us on along the way.”

The brothers have already raised more than £1,400 for Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Services (ADSS), surpassing their target of £500.

ADSS is a specialist dementia service based in Kent that helps people affected by dementia by giving them practical and emotional support.

Harvey said: “I play football three times per week and play for two football teams.

"Although we didn’t receive support from this particular charity, me and my brother wanted to choose a charity which supports families of those who have loved ones with Alzheimer’s.”

This is the second time the brothers have taken part in a charity run in memory of their mum.

In 2022, the pair ran the Great North Run half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields to raise £1,700 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Harvey said: “We want to thank all of our family, friends and work colleagues who came to support us and for all do the kind donations we have received.”

To donate to Harvey and Jonathan’s cause, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/harveyjonnycharityrun.