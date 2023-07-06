The coffee evening was a sucess.

The 10th Stranton Guides and 2nd Brownies, based in St Matthew’s Community Centre, in Elwick Road, nominated the hospice as its chosen charity and planned a fundraising coffee evening.

The event, which took place at the community centre, raised £600 from refreshments, gifts, raffle and tombola in just over an hour.

Cheryl Mills, who leads the Brownies as brown owl and Guides as captain, said: “The Guides took full ownership of the coffee evening, organising the setting up of the event and the making and selling of cakes and crafts.

The Brownies and Guides managed to raise hundreds of pounds for the hospice.

"The Brownies were also amazing, serving at tables and chatting with visitors with smiles on their faces. We were all amazed at the money raised, thank you to all who came to support the girls and the cause.”

They young people also met with hospice staff members Greg Hildreth and Janice Forbes who delivered a talk on the work of Alice House and how funds are raised.

Some of the Guides have family members who have received support from the hospice.

Mr Hildreth said: “It was a great night and it was obvious how hard the girls had worked. The atmosphere was lovely and everyone who attended was very generous indeed.

"It was a fantastic event and we were even given a card to thank hospice staff for supporting local people, which was so nice to receive.”

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to people affected by life limiting illness or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.5m to fund these services for one year.

Alice House receives just less than 21% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of just under £8,000 to be raised every day.

