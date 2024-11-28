This detached dormer bungalow has four bedrooms, one bathroom, two garages and a conservatory.
1. Verner Road
This four-bed detached dormer bungalow has four bedrooms and one bathroom, and is currently on the market for £385,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This entrance hall is large and spacious and boasts plenty of natural light. There is a central feature staircase that leads directly into all ground floor rooms. Photo: Rightmove
3. Dining room
This large and spacious dining room leads directly into an open-plan kitchen, making this the perfect entertaining space. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This cosy and modern kitchen benefits from plenty of natural light and a beautiful view into the back garden. Photo: Rightmove
