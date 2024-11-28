This four-bed detached dormer bungalow has plenty of outdoor space and is close to the beach and Castle Eden Dene.This four-bed detached dormer bungalow has plenty of outdoor space and is close to the beach and Castle Eden Dene.
This four-bed detached dormer bungalow has plenty of outdoor space and is close to the beach and Castle Eden Dene.

Hartlepool bungalow in prime location goes on the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST
A Hartlepool home on Verner Road, in Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £385,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This detached dormer bungalow has four bedrooms, one bathroom, two garages and a conservatory.

Planning permission has also been granted for a full two-storey conversion.

This four-bed detached dormer bungalow has four bedrooms and one bathroom, and is currently on the market for £385,000.

1. Verner Road

This four-bed detached dormer bungalow has four bedrooms and one bathroom, and is currently on the market for £385,000.

This entrance hall is large and spacious and boasts plenty of natural light. There is a central feature staircase that leads directly into all ground floor rooms.

2. Entrance hall

This entrance hall is large and spacious and boasts plenty of natural light. There is a central feature staircase that leads directly into all ground floor rooms.

This large and spacious dining room leads directly into an open-plan kitchen, making this the perfect entertaining space.

3. Dining room

This large and spacious dining room leads directly into an open-plan kitchen, making this the perfect entertaining space.

This cosy and modern kitchen benefits from plenty of natural light and a beautiful view into the back garden.

4. Kitchen

This cosy and modern kitchen benefits from plenty of natural light and a beautiful view into the back garden.

