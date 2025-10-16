A Hartlepool-based business is celebrating after being crowned one of the best places to work in the UK within the gaming industry.

Tanglewood Games, based at Harbour Walk, was one of just 23 companies across the UK to be recognised for its “excellence in supporting staff” and given an award for Best Place to Work in the UK.

Organised by the Gamesindustry.biz, the awards are based on an employee survey, which is worth 80% of the score, and a company survey, which is worth 20%.

Chris Wood, co-founder of Tanglewood Games, said: “We’re incredibly proud that we’ve been named as one of the best companies to work at in the UK.

Staff at Tanglewood Games attend the Gamesindustry.biz awards.

"It's a massive credit to the team and the energy they individually bring to the company.”

Tanglewood Games was co-founded by former Epic Games programmer Chris and Terence Burns back in March 2017, and has 43 employees stationed across the UK.

Chris, 47, said: "Terence and I really try to make sure the things our team cares about are reflected in our company mission, and we couldn’t be happier that we’ve been able to do that.”

Tanglewood Games also won a Corporate Social Responsibility Award, which was presented by gaming charity Special Effect.

Chris Wood, co-founder of Tanglewood Games.

Chris is hoping to grow the games industry in Hartlepool and is looking forward to continuing to offer a high quality service by a company run “maturely and professionally”.

He said: “I am a massive supporter of the town. I was born and bred here and I want what is best for the town.”