Hartlepool businessman meets Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at 10 Downing Street
Simon Corbett, Orangebox’s chief executive officer, and his wife Hayley, accepted an offer from No 10 after being nominated as a Community Business Champion by Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.
Simon and Hayley were shown around the Houses of Parliament before heading inside No 10 where they mingled with other business leaders and chatted with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.
Simon said: “It was a day we will never forget, a surreal day. When you reflect on a day like that, it makes all the hard work of the last seven years worthwhile. It is nice to feel valued and appreciated.
“I set up Orangebox seven years ago and I’ve never worked so hard in my life. It is 24 hours a day, seven days a week, kind of work.
"At times it feels relentless, especially in this economic climate, but an occasion like a visit to No 10 Downing Street makes everything feel worthwhile.”
He added: “I am so proud of being a Hartlepool businessman and I do everything I possibly can to help the people of Hartlepool, drive investment and Hartlepool growth. I want that to continue.”
Orangebox trains around 4,000 learners per year across the country and aims to make a difference by getting people into employment. It works closely with other businesses and has strong links to charities such as Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice.
MP Jill Mortimer said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be able to invite Simon and his wife Hayley to a reception in Downing Street.
“I am very proud of my constituents, Orangebox’s training programmes are making huge improvements to the skills and training of individuals and businesses in the local area, nationwide, and internationally.”
Mr Hunt said: "As Chancellor, I see the contribution that local businesses make across the country to all our cities, towns and villages and this is something we can all be proud of. Not only do they bring immeasurable value to the economy, but they are also the heart and soul of so many of our communities."