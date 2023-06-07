Hartlepool businessman meets Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at 10 Downing Street

Simon Corbett, Orangebox’s chief executive officer, and his wife Hayley, accepted an offer from No 10 after being nominated as a Community Business Champion by Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.

Simon and Hayley were shown around the Houses of Parliament before heading inside No 10 where they mingled with other business leaders and chatted with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon said: “It was a day we will never forget, a surreal day. When you reflect on a day like that, it makes all the hard work of the last seven years worthwhile. It is nice to feel valued and appreciated.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Downing Street with Orangebox Training Solutions' CEO Simon Corbett.

“I set up Orangebox seven years ago and I’ve never worked so hard in my life. It is 24 hours a day, seven days a week, kind of work.

"At times it feels relentless, especially in this economic climate, but an occasion like a visit to No 10 Downing Street makes everything feel worthwhile.”

He added: “I am so proud of being a Hartlepool businessman and I do everything I possibly can to help the people of Hartlepool, drive investment and Hartlepool growth. I want that to continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orangebox trains around 4,000 learners per year across the country and aims to make a difference by getting people into employment. It works closely with other businesses and has strong links to charities such as Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice.

Orangebox Training Solutions' CEO Simon Corbett and his wife Hayley outside No 10.

MP Jill Mortimer said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be able to invite Simon and his wife Hayley to a reception in Downing Street.

“I am very proud of my constituents, Orangebox’s training programmes are making huge improvements to the skills and training of individuals and businesses in the local area, nationwide, and internationally.”