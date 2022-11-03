Paul Gough launched the fan club at his latest business coaching event.

Mr Gough, who is the owner of Paul Gough Physio Rooms, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, and who now lives in Orlando, talked about his international media business which specialises in coaching physios and personal trainers.

Twelve members of staff from the physio business also flew over for the event, bringing Hartlepool United football shirts with them.

Paul Gough, Hartlepool business owner, with a new international Hartlepool United fan.

Mr Gough said: “I got my staff to bring over Pools shirts for people and we fired them into the crowd with a cannon – they went down a treat.”

He added: “We’ve now got Poolies all over America wearing the famous blue and white shirt.”

At the event, Mr Gough teamed up with one of America’s most high-profile and influential businessmen.

Daymond John is a long-term investor on Shark Tank, which is the American equivalent of Dragon’s Den, and is estimated to be worth almost $400m.

Hartlepool businessman Paul Gough with a lucky winner of a Hartlepool United shirt.

Mr Gough said: “We have had coaching events all over America, but having Daymond John in Florida for this one really was mind-blowing.”

He added: “He carries so much influence and power here in the US, there was so much to learn from him and everyone went away invigorated and full of energy and ideas.”

Mr John, the founder of New York-based FUBU sports fashion group also spoke at the event, alongside James Lawrence, who completed 50 triathlons in 50 days across 50 US states in 2015.

More than 300 business owners attended the event in Florida, with many flying over from the UK to stay the week.

Other attendees flew from countries including Paraguay, the United Arab Emirates and Canada.

Mr Gough said: “Daymond spoke on an inspirational level to everyone in the room. Daymond said that one of the three reasons why a business owner will fail is because they fail to continuously educate themselves.”

His next coaching event will take place in Dublin in December before he and his team fly to Las Vegas in March 2023.