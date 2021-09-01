Hartlepool businessman's latest book proves immediate best seller

Paul Gough, who has business interests across the North-East and in Florida, recently released his fifth publication called Leadership In Private Practice.

It soon hit top spot in the Amazon book charts after selling out its first print run.

Mr Gough, who owns Paul Gough Physio Rooms, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, and in Darlington, Durham and Guisborough, said: “I decided to prove that I could turn lockdown and the adversity of Covid into an opportunity.

“When lockdown happened I quickly worked out that I'd have extra time in my life that, if I used wisely, I could come out of the situation better than when I went into it.

“It took me six weeks to write the first draft, dedicating an hour each day and I’m delighted with the result.

“The book has already had a big impact on business owners all across the world and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We have had people asking for the book to be translated in Spanish and Danish because they appreciate how valuable it is.”

The 300-page publication is about proving how prioritizing time is what dictates the level of success we get from our business and lives.

Mr Gough, who recently started a property agency in Hartlepool, added: “It's an instruction manual for all aspiring leaders on what to do to become a successful CEO of a thriving private practice or business.

“It’s about my lessons learned to help others thrive in business. Most people think I am just a physio and don’t see what is going on behind the scenes with other businesses in property investment, property rentals and a global media company which works with companies all over the world.

“It's based upon my own experiences in 14 years of running businesses in three different industries and in two different countries, as well as working closely with hundreds of other clinic owners from across the world.”

The book is currently available from amazon.co.uk via tinyurl.com/fwexu4ft or by calling (01429) 866771.

