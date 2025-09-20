A Hartlepool businesswoman is looking forward to opening a little book sharing box to mark the 90th anniversary of Penguin Books.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyndsay Hogg, co-founder of Hogg Global Logistics, is going to be the steward of Hartlepool’s Little Book Stop, called The Book Hogg, which is expected open in Worset Lane, in Hartlepool, in the coming weeks.

Members of the public are invited to give a book and take a book to encourage reading and make books more accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndsay said: "I hope this encourages people to walk as well as read more as it’s a lovely walk on Worset Lane.”

Lyndsay Hogg, co-founder of Hogg Global Logistics, is going to be the steward of Hartlepool’s Little Book Stop which will open on Worset Lane at the end of September.

She continued: “I am delighted to be hosting a book stop in our town of Hartlepool for many years to come.

"I’ve loved finding free libraries on my travels since I was young, and I am really looking forward to sharing that joy with others.

"My hope is that people fall in love with reading again.

"My children will help care for the library and I hope together we can pass on a love of books through the generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninety Little Book Stops are being installed throughout the country as part of Penguin Books’ 90th birthday celebrations.

Lyndsay said: “It’s all exciting and great that Penguin has chosen our community here in Hartlepool.

"I had always said if I lived near a country lane I would do it.

"We moved last year and I have always loved finding the little free libraries on my travels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I returned home from a recent trip, would you believe it, I was looking to buy a box of my own when I came across the Penguin competition.

"It’s always been a little dream of mine and I’m so excited to share this with others.”

The Book Hogg will include a range of children’s and adult books and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lyndsay has also set up a Facebook page to let people know when The Book Hogg has been topped up at http://bit.ly/46nVlzf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Some local authors have offered to donate signed copies of their books so I’ll be able to keep people updated on this there.”

Hogg Global Logistics has agreed to fund any additional books to keep the book stop topped up.