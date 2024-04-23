Hartlepool butcher Robert Moore is surprised by friends, family and customers on 70th birthday
Robert Moore, of Robert Moore’s Butchers, in King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, celebrated his 70th birthday on Saturday, April 20, surrounded by his friends, family and customers.
Robert’s shop was decorated overnight ready for him opening up to the public at 7am and a buffet had been laid out for customers to enjoy.
One customer even turned up to the event dressed as a giant inflatable pig, singing him a special birthday song.
From 7am until 1pm, customers from across the town congratulated Robert on his 70th, bringing him gifts – “mainly bottles”.
Many also posed for birthday pictures with him.
Robert, who has run the business for 39 years, said: “They must think I am an alcoholic.”
Speaking about the surprise celebrations, Robert said: “I knew they’d do something, I just didn’t know what.
"The first day I opened, they sent me a kissogram. I said I definitely don’t want a kissogram again.”
Speaking about his job, he said: “I quite like what I do. I like the conversations with customers.
"They make it worthwhile.”
Lorna Moore, Robert’s daughter, said: “I am extremely proud of my dad, having run a successful business for 39 years, and it only felt right to celebrate his 70th birthday in style.
"Even though he wanted no fuss, he loved every minute.”
Robert was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April 2011 and was given a 10-year lifespan – but that did not stop him from doing what he loves most.
Lorna continued: “Even though he was diagnosed with another rare cancer in April 2014, and the prostate cancer has become active again, he battles every day and goes to work as he loves his job, and most importantly, his customers.
"Three years ago I started helping out in the business to ease some pressure from him but he still works 5 days a week minimum.
"We are all very proud of him.”
Speaking about retirement, Robert said: “As far as retirement goes, I have no plans. But you never know what’s round the corner.”
