Clockwise from top left, Andy Capp, Hartlepool United footballers in the late 1980s, Stuart Drummond (right) the day after he became Mayor of Hartlepool and Seaton Carew Beach.
Hartlepool by-election: 10 random facts you may not know about the town

The upcoming Parliamentary by-election has thrown Hartlepool back into the national spotlight.

By Gavin Ledwith
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 9:20 am

With many journalists taking a crash course in our history ahead of polling day on May 6, we wondered how many of these 10 random facts you knew about the town and its people. Read more: 23 famous people with Hartlepool links and 14 TV shows and movies to be filmed in the Hartlepool area.

1. What's in a name?

The name Hartlepool is derived from the Old English for a place where stags, harts or deer drink. It received its first royal charter to begin making local laws courtesy of King John in 1201. A pub is named after the monarch in the centre of town.

2. Movie star

Not every constituency MP has had a movie made about them. Film star Richard Todd, right, played Commander John Kerans, Hartlepool's last Conservative MP, in Yangtse Incident: The Story of HMS Amethyst. The 1957 production retold Commander Kerans's naval exploits during the Chinese Civil War.

3. Another movie star

The Wingfield Castle paddle steamer, based at Hartlepool Marina, featured in hit 1980 movie The Elephant Man while moored in London and has more recently featured in hit ITV drama Victoria.

4. Yet another movie star and an export too

The 1943 war movie Nine Men, starring a young Gordon Jackson, transported sand from Seaton Carew beach to London's Ealing Studios on the recommendation of Hartlepool actor Charles Green. Talk about shifting sands.

