Hartlepool cafe gains national recognition for its work with apprentices

Place in the Park, in Ward Jackson Park, was recognised by the Department of Education for its work in boosting career opportunities for local people.

The cafe was ranked 25th in the Top 50 National SME Apprenticeship Employers of 2022, with owner Maria Seymour being invited to the House of Lords to attend a reception lunch in September.

The cafe has worked with Northern Skills, part of the Middlesbrough College Group, for more than four years to train staff and bring in new talent.

From left, Leanne Eagle, 36, Place in the Park owner Maria Seymour and Molly Gilchrest, 18.

Maria, who has run the cafe for more than 14 years, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I opened the email – I thought it was a joke.

"We’ve been employing apprentices for years but thought this type of recognition was only for well-known, national employers.

“Apprentices play a huge role in our business so to know that we’re making a difference really means the world.

"It’s incredible watching our apprentices gain so much confidence in their role and realise how important what they do is."

Eighteen-year-old Molly Gilchrest at Place in the Park, Ward Jackson Park.

Current apprentices Leanne Eagle, 36, Ella Brown, 23 and Molly Gilchrest, 18, enrolled on a Level 2 catering and hospitality apprenticeship with Northern Skills.

They have all secured full-time roles at the cafe and Maria is now looking for a new apprentice to join the business as a coffee shop assistant.

All Northern Skills programmes are carried out in the workplace and at Middlesbrough College, giving learners hands-on experience.

Northern Skills NVQ work-based assessor Wendy Wright said: “It’s been a pleasure working with Maria to help build her workforce and we were incredibly proud to see Place in the Park up there among this country’s leading apprenticeship employers.

“From bringing new staff into the business to equipping existing employees with the skills they need to progress, apprenticeships have proved to be the perfect recipe to success for Maria.

Northern Skills works with more than 1,500 businesses across the region to support learners and employers.