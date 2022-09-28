Hartlepool campaigners stand in solidarity for a ‘sea which is so appallingly abused’

The human chain will take place on Sunday, October 2, at 11.30am at beaches across the country.

This follows the successes of an earlier protest in August which saw more than 1,000 people forming a human chain on beaches spanning 100 miles of coastline.

The co-founder of Reclaim Our Sea, Jane Hardy, said: “As an open water swimmer, I’m horrified at just how much sewage is dumped in rivers and at sea.

Wave to save our seas banner on Seaton Carew beach, August 2022.

"I’m fortunate enough to be able to check an app and I know when to avoid the sea.

"Unfortunately, our wildlife doesn’t have access to this technology and has to somehow swim, feed, live and survive in this filthy water.”

Hartlepool beaches taking part include Fish Sands, The Headland, Middleton, North Gare and Seaton Carew.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/reclaimoursea/.

