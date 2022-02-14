Residents at Warrior Park Care Home, in Queen Street, Seaton Carew, are taking part in their own Winter Olympic Games while supporting Team GB in their quest for medals in Beijing this month.

In the lead-up to the games, residents created Olympic torches, flags and banners in their arts and crafts activities to decorate the home.

Reminiscence sessions triggered memories from previous Olympics, with favourite moments including Torvill and Dean winning gold for their legendary Boléro ice dance in 1984 and Eddie the Eagle winning hearts for his ski jumping in 1988 - despite finishing last.

Resident Anne MacDonald, 89, enjoying a snowball throwing game.

The home’s Magic Moments Coordinators have devised a series of activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in, including tabletop curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing.

Residents are also exploring Chinese culture during the games, including a live-streamed tour of Beijing with a local guide to show them around and answer any questions.

Resident Anne MacDonald, 89, said: “I’m really enjoying taking part in all the different events, they’re great fun and it just goes to show you can have a go at anything whatever your age.”

Residents Dennis Easy, 88, and Anne MacDonald, 89, having a go at Nordic Walking.

Dennis Easy, 88, added: “It’s so exciting! I didn’t know I had it in me - I just hope Team GB win as many medals as I have!”

Valerie Halas, the home’s manager, said: “Everyone is really enjoying getting involved in our ‘Going for Gold’ Olympic activities and I’m sure our team members are going to be kept very busy handing out medals to our residents who are extremely competitive.

"Our Olympic themed activities will culminate with a closing ceremony party so we can celebrate everyone’s achievements, perhaps over a snowball cocktail or two!”

The XXIV Winter Olympics kicked off on February 4 (Friday) and will continue until February 20 (Sunday).

Resident Freda Manning going for gold in the tabletop curling event.

More than 50 Team GB athletes are competing across 11 sports as they bid to bring home gold, silver and bronze medals.

Care home resident Doreen Wilkinson with her homemade Olympic torch.