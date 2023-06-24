Sophie Leigh Smith, 29, is one of just 12 race jockeys who have been chosen to take part in this year’s British Horse Society’s charity race at Wetherby on Friday, November 3.

Money raised for the race will support the Second Chance Appeal, which is a project that re-homes neglected, mistreated and rescued horses, and is the first race Sophie has taken part in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie, who has worked as a carer at the Hospital of God charity, in Greatham, for the last four years, said: "I was absolutely over the moon when they said I had got a place. I cannot believe the opportunity has come to me.”

Sophie Smith with Red Ochre.

Sophie has been riding since she was four-years-old but took a break in 2015 due to health issues, selling her own horse which she had had for six years.

In September 2022, however, she found herself back in the saddle at Chris Grant Racing, in Wolviston, and Rebecca Menzies Racing, in Sedgefield.

Sophie said: “I really wanted to get back out. I had missed it and Chris was looking for staff and I said I would help out, and then I just stayed there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Since I finished, I thought that would be it, so to have this opportunity now is unbelievable, especially when I have a child and have put a bit of weight on.”

Sophie Smith out riding on Red Ochre.

Sophie is hosting a charity night on Friday, July 7, at the Bull & Dog, in Greatham, to raise money to help her reach her fundraising target of £2,500, of which she has already raised £1,363.

She said: "I love a challenge. That’s one of the reasons why I’m doing this.”

Sophie turns 30 in August and sees this race as a birthday gift to herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “You don’t see many people doing something like this for their 30th.”

Sophie Smith with Red Ochre.

The fundraising event starts at 6.30pm and will feature a pig race which people can bet on, a raffle, bingo and football cards.