Hartlepool Carers are overwhelmed to have been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) as the nation celebrates Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

The 27-year-old charity, based in Lowthian Road, supports around 4,000 unpaid carers of all ages, has 11 volunteer Trustees and a further 40 volunteering throughout the organisation.

As well as the prestigious Queen’s award – equivalent to an MBE – Hartlepool Carers will receive two tickets to a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace this summer.

Pictured from left are Michelle Birbeck, Anne Gibson, Christine Fewster, Paula Fewster and Amanda chambers. Picture by Tom Banks.

They will be presented with a domed glass crystal and certificate signed by the Queen by the Her Majesty’s official local representative Sue Snowdon, the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham.

Christine Fewster, Hartlepool Carers’ Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are absolutely thrilled. It means so much to us all because we all know how much work is involved in being a carer and a volunteer.

“This award is about all of us connected with Hartlepool Carers and everyone who has ever been a part of such a fantastic charity.

“I want to say a big thank you to all of the volunteers that make this place work.

Lord Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon will present the Queen's award to Hartlepool Carers at a Royal Garden Party this summer.

"We wouldn’t be able to reach as many families as we do without them.”

Sue Snowdon paid tribute to their outstanding support and leadership to carers.

She said: “For over 25 years they have made a simply huge difference to unpaid carers, people who make such an important contribution to individuals and communities.

“Their activities are a shining example of what can be achieved by motivated volunteers working within a well organised structure.

"I am absolutely delighted to congratulate them on this richly-deserved award.”

Hartlepool Carers focus on seven key areas to help carers across the town. They are education, training and employment, social support, respite, mental health, finances, living well at home and their caring role.

It was formed in 1996 after Hilda Hamilton and Peggy Mordaunt felt help was needed while caring for their own husbands.

Christine paid tribute to the late Ruby Marshall, who created a board of Trustees 10 years ago, for being the “driving force” for what Hartlepool Carers is today.

A memorial to celebrate Ruby’s work across the town will be held on June 11.

Christine got involved six years ago due to being a carer herself. She has two sons, James, 12, and Harry, 10, who have a rare diagnosis of MASA Syndrome, a degenerative and neurological condition, and autism.

She said: “We want to help people at the start of their caring journey because it is a minefield, it is really difficult to navigate through.

“Our oldest volunteer is 90 years old and the youngest is 14.

“The Queen’s Award is extremely special to us all. In my opinion it is in recognition of the whole group – the carers, the volunteers, everyone.

"We save the country billions of pounds a year because of that framework.

"It is a very proud day.”

Carers Week starts on Monday, June 6, when Hartlepool Carers will put on a programme of events across the community to celebrate what carers do across the town.