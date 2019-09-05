Hartlepool Carers to open its doors as it celebrates 25 years of support
An organisation is inviting people to join them as it celebrates 25 years of helping town carers.
Hartlepool Carers in Lowthian Road is throwing open its doors and holding a special event to mark their silver anniversary today.
Since its humble beginnings in 1994 the charity has grown substantially and now helps about 1,500 carers of all ages.
Christine Fewster, chief executive of Hartlepool Carers, said: “It was established in a small office in HVDA (Hartlepool Voluntary Development Agency) by three ladies who were caring for their husbands and felt there needed to be more out there for people like them.
“It just grew and flourished from there. We have now got 1,500 carers registered with us and provide information, advice and guidance.
“We have got lots of plans for the future to support carers going forward.”
Carers and new visitors are invited to join in the celebrations on Friday, from 11am-1.30pm, when they can find out more about their services and have a look around their newly-refurbished building.
Christine added: “Friday is a celebration and get together for everybody; carers, professionals.
“New carers are also welcome to pop in and have a look at the venue. It can be quite daunting for someone to walk through the doors and ask for help so this allows them to come in and see what we are all about.”
The building has recently undergone a full refurbishment with every room brought up to date.
It includes an education room with free internet access so clients can get help to look for employment, education and training.
There is also a family room complete with TV and kitchen facilities, and therapy rooms for one-to-one counselling and holistic therapies.
Despite the large number of carers the charity supports, it believes there are thousands more out there.
Figures from the last town census indicated there are 12,000 people in Hartlepool who perform a caring role.
For more details about the services visitwww.hartlepoolcarers.org.uk or call call (01429) 283095.