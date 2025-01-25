These cats and kittens are all looking for their forever home in 2025, and are being looked after by Second Chance Hartlepool Cat Rescue.These cats and kittens are all looking for their forever home in 2025, and are being looked after by Second Chance Hartlepool Cat Rescue.
These cats and kittens are all looking for their forever home in 2025, and are being looked after by Second Chance Hartlepool Cat Rescue.

Hartlepool cats and kittens looking for their forever home

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Jan 2025, 00:00 BST
These cats and kittens are all looking for their forever home in 2025, and are being looked after by Second Chance Hartlepool Cat Rescue.

Second Chance Hartlepool Cat Rescue can be contacted at https://www.facebook.com/secondchancehcr/ or at [email protected].

These one-year-old brother and sister duo are looking to be homed together. Audrey is very playful and loves to be brushed and stroked. Seymour is very laid back but does like to play too.

1. Seymour and Audrey

These one-year-old brother and sister duo are looking to be homed together. Audrey is very playful and loves to be brushed and stroked. Seymour is very laid back but does like to play too. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
One-year-old Reggie and 10-month-old Ronnie are ready to be homed as a pair. Reggie takes on the role of the older sibling and is very confident. Ronnie is a little shy but once he gets your trust, he will come out of his shell.

2. Ronnie and Reggie

One-year-old Reggie and 10-month-old Ronnie are ready to be homed as a pair. Reggie takes on the role of the older sibling and is very confident. Ronnie is a little shy but once he gets your trust, he will come out of his shell. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
These five-month-old kittens are looking for their forever home together. Both love to play and eat treats.

3. Shadow and Bruce

These five-month-old kittens are looking for their forever home together. Both love to play and eat treats. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Charlie is around two years old and was found on the streets. He loves cuddles and play time.

4. Charlie

Charlie is around two years old and was found on the streets. He loves cuddles and play time. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice