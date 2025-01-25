1. Seymour and Audrey
These one-year-old brother and sister duo are looking to be homed together. Audrey is very playful and loves to be brushed and stroked. Seymour is very laid back but does like to play too. Photo: Other, third party
2. Ronnie and Reggie
One-year-old Reggie and 10-month-old Ronnie are ready to be homed as a pair. Reggie takes on the role of the older sibling and is very confident. Ronnie is a little shy but once he gets your trust, he will come out of his shell. Photo: Other, third party
3. Shadow and Bruce
These five-month-old kittens are looking for their forever home together. Both love to play and eat treats. Photo: Other, third party
4. Charlie
Charlie is around two years old and was found on the streets. He loves cuddles and play time. Photo: Other, third party
