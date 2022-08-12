The charity ball will take place on Friday 2 September at West Hartlepool Rugby Football Club on Catcote Road.
There will be performances from the Karren Liddle School of Dance, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, and Adam Morgan, a Hartlepool guitarist and singer.
A buffet will also be provided by The Dancing Cup, a community cafe based on York Road.
Most Popular
-
1
Why you might hear explosions in Hartlepool as work goes ahead on Sinter Plant demolition
-
2
Hartlepool sisters save the day with ice pops and cold water for Royal Mail workers as temperatures soar
-
3
Suspected petrol bomb attack prompts appeal for witnesses by Cleveland Police
-
4
New Hartlepool coffee business helping people grow their own food with eco-friendly spin-off scheme
-
5
Woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and burglary after crash in Hartlepool
Erin Louise Blackett, 25, said: “I picked the Young Minds charity as I wanted to support a young person’s mental health charity.
"After struggling with mental health myself, I wanted to help a charity that would help children and young people.”
Erin has organised two family fun nights in the past, one for Children with Cancer UK and another for the Great North Children’s Hospital.
The event will run from 7pm to 11pm, with tickets costing £10 each.
Tickets can be bought from Erin on 07305 260 711.