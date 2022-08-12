Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity ball will take place on Friday 2 September at West Hartlepool Rugby Football Club on Catcote Road.

There will be performances from the Karren Liddle School of Dance, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, and Adam Morgan, a Hartlepool guitarist and singer.

A buffet will also be provided by The Dancing Cup, a community cafe based on York Road.

Erin Louise Blackett, charity ball organiser, outside Karen Liddle School of Dance, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Erin Louise Blackett, 25, said: “I picked the Young Minds charity as I wanted to support a young person’s mental health charity.

"After struggling with mental health myself, I wanted to help a charity that would help children and young people.”

Erin has organised two family fun nights in the past, one for Children with Cancer UK and another for the Great North Children’s Hospital.

The event will run from 7pm to 11pm, with tickets costing £10 each.