Hartlepool charity ball set to be a huge success

A teaching assistant from Hartlepool has organised a charity ball to raise money for Young Minds UK.

By Madeleine Raine
Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:42 am

The charity ball will take place on Friday 2 September at West Hartlepool Rugby Football Club on Catcote Road.

There will be performances from the Karren Liddle School of Dance, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, and Adam Morgan, a Hartlepool guitarist and singer.

A buffet will also be provided by The Dancing Cup, a community cafe based on York Road.

Erin Louise Blackett, charity ball organiser, outside Karen Liddle School of Dance, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Most Popular

Erin Louise Blackett, 25, said: “I picked the Young Minds charity as I wanted to support a young person’s mental health charity.

"After struggling with mental health myself, I wanted to help a charity that would help children and young people.”

Erin has organised two family fun nights in the past, one for Children with Cancer UK and another for the Great North Children’s Hospital.

The event will run from 7pm to 11pm, with tickets costing £10 each.

Tickets can be bought from Erin on 07305 260 711.

Read More

Read More
Cancer survivor raises vital funds for Hartlepool care home
Hartlepool