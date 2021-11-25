Hartlepool charity event moved indoors ahead of Storm Arwen
This weekend’s expected stormy weather has prompted organisers of a charity auction to switch the event to an indoor venue.
Weather experts estimate that high winds triggered by the incoming Storm Arwen may hit Hartlepool on both Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27.
As a result, Sunday’s auction of monkey sculptures at the Headland’s newly-refurbished Elephant Rock Arena will now take place at nearby St Hilda’s Church at 4.30pm.
The distinctive artworks will also still be on display at the church on Saturday and Sunday.
The sculptures, created and decorated to celebrate Hartlepool’s monkey legend as part of The Northern Festival of Illustration, will raise money for town charity Hartlepool Carers.
Gary Philipson, from BBC Radio Tees, will host the event.
Entry to the auction is free. There will be no minimum bid and each of the 35 monkeys, which formed a festival trail at premises across town earlier this year, will be auctioned separately.