Hartlepool charity event moved indoors ahead of Storm Arwen

As a result, Sunday’s auction of monkey sculptures at the Headland’s newly-refurbished Elephant Rock Arena will now take place at nearby St Hilda’s Church at 4.30pm.

The distinctive artworks will also still be on display at the church on Saturday and Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The monkeys will be auctioned off to raise money for Hartlepool Carers.

The sculptures, created and decorated to celebrate Hartlepool’s monkey legend as part of The Northern Festival of Illustration, will raise money for town charity Hartlepool Carers.

Gary Philipson, from BBC Radio Tees, will host the event.

Entry to the auction is free. There will be no minimum bid and each of the 35 monkeys, which formed a festival trail at premises across town earlier this year, will be auctioned separately.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.