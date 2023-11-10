News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool charity launches campaign to provide rising homeless population with tents this winter

A charity has launched a campaign to help provide some basic shelter to Hartlepool’s growing number of homeless this winter.
By Mark Payne
Published 10th Nov 2023, 13:04 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 13:05 GMT
LilyAnne’s Wellbeing says it has seen a “huge surge” in people experiencing homelessness this year due to the cost of living crisis.

In response, they have launched their Give A Tent For Christmas campaign and are appealing to the community for funds to provide easy to put up tents.

They aim to provide people who find themselves on the streets with some basic shelter from the elements while LilyAnne’s support workers and other charities in Hartlepool try to secure them permanent accommodation.

LilyAnne's workers have helped dozens of rough sleepers by working with partner agencies.LilyAnne's workers have helped dozens of rough sleepers by working with partner agencies.
LilyAnne's workers have helped dozens of rough sleepers by working with partner agencies.

Trevor Sherwood, project development manager at LilyAnne’s, said: “Over the last few weeks there’s been a huge influx of people being made homeless.

"It’s predominantly down to the cost of living crisis. On average we’re seeing about four people a day coming in to access support.

"Some we are able to get rehoused with the support of the council, but not everyone meets the needs to be rehoused immediately.

"The weather is now taking a turn and we’ve had a few storms. We thought what could we do to get people out of the wet and into shelter and thought a tent would do that while we support them to get into housing.”

Trevor Sherwood outside of LilyAnne's Wellbeing in Victoria Road, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank ReidTrevor Sherwood outside of LilyAnne's Wellbeing in Victoria Road, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid
Trevor Sherwood outside of LilyAnne's Wellbeing in Victoria Road, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid

Trevor said the recent increase in homelessness is being driven by the cost of living situation as people in Hartlepool struggle to pay the rent resulting in them being evicted.

LilyAnne’s, in Victoria Road, already offers people in such need with basics including clean, fresh clothes, hygiene packs, access to a mobile phone and tablet and food.

This year alone, they have given out around 100 sleeping bags. They work closely with other organisations supporting people who are homeless including charity Cornerstone supported housing and counselling, in the town’s Park Road.

And once someone is rehoused LilyAnne’s support doesn't stop as they also do a lot of work to address linked issues around loneliness and mental health.

LilyAnne’s has raised around £500 so far for its Give A Tent For Christmas appeal. Each pop-up tent costs £19.99.

Trevor added: “A tent and sleeping bag isn’t ideal but we know when we send them away they are going to have somewhere that is dry.”

People can donate in person or at https://www.lilyannes.co.uk/give-a-tent-for-christmas.

