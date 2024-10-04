Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hartlepool charity has launched a £50,000 fundraiser to provide sheltered accommodation to help end the cycle of homelessness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LilyAnne’s Wellbeing, based in Victoria Road, has been supporting the town’s homeless population for a number of years.

This includes providing tents as temporary accommodation, food, emotional support and help to access housing and other support services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, the charity says not everyone meets the threshold to be housed because it is based on priorities, meaning temporary accommodation can stand empty while people are on the streets.

LilyAnne's Wellbeing workers (left to right) Trevor Sherwood, Kieron, James Pallister, and Angela Arnold with one of the tents they provide to homeless people.

That is why it has started a crowdfunding appeal to try to buy its own accommodation with tailored support for those who fall through gaps in the system or cannot access housing quickly enough.

Tackling the root causes of a person being homeless after being housed, such as unaddressed mental health, is also key to breaking the cycle says the charity.

Trevor Sherwood, creator of LilyAnne’s Wellbeing, said: “There’s genuine homelessness in the town. It’s quite upsetting because no one should be living on the streets and should be able to access support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes people just don’t know where to turn. The aim is to try to get grants and crowdfunding to potentially purchase somewhere in the town to have a number of temporary accommodation with support staff to ensure that those people are supported round the clock.”

Angela Arnold checking on rough sleepers during one of the charity's regular wellbeing walks.

LilyAnne’s has also relaunched its Tents For Christmas appeal to make sure people living on the streets at least have some shelter during the cold winter months. Last year the appeal supported 19 people.

Each tent costs £20 and the drive also provides people with sleeping bags, clothing, hygiene packs and hot food and drinks.

LilyAnne’s co-creator Angela Arnold said: “Nobody wants to see people in tents but it’s something we have to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of LilyAnne’s volunteers have been homeless themselves, including James Pallister who spent 18 months on the streets.

“It’s something I’m passionate about because I have been there and lived it,” he said. “We signpost a lot of people here and to other services.”

Another LilyAnne’s worker: “I came to these from the streets. Now I’m in a house and I work for them.”

To help see www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/give-a-tent-for-christmas-2024 and www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/shelter-accommodation-supporting-homeless

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool Borough Council says homelessness if a priority for it and urged LilyAnne’s to encourage clients to apply to the council for housing.

The local authority said applications are assessed in line with Government legislation.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone contacting the council to be assessed as homeless does receive an initial response the same day from our designated duty officer.”

The council also commissions Cornerstone to identify and offer help to rough sleepers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “We also hold a regular multi-agency rough sleeper action group – to which a wide range of agencies are invited, including Cornerstone and other local charities, housing providers, NHS mental health services and the drug and alcohol support service START – to discuss how we are helping current rough sleepers and to find positive solutions to the issue.”

The council has also been working with town MP Jonathan Brash to raise with the Government the “severe pressures” on accommodation in Hartlepool due to some councils in the south placing people with private landlords in the town.