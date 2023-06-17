Miles For Men are delighted to announce a new annual golf day at High Throston Golf Club in Hartlepool on Tuesday, August 8.

Teams of players are encouraged to sign up now for a day of laughs, drinks and golf to support the work of Miles For Men in helping those in the community who need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner will take home a coveted lilac jacket which has been specially made for the occasion, just like the famous green jacket awarded to the winner of famous US Masters.

Left to right: Phil Shield (Miles For Men), Kai Cannell (High Throston Golf Club) Micky Day (Miles For Men), and event organisers Lee and Joe Haygarth at High Throston Golf Club. Picture by FRANK REID

Lilac has been chosen as it was the favourite colour of Miles For Men founder Micky Day’s daughter Demi, who tragically died in 2018 aged just 21.

Micky said: “We chose lilac in memory of Demi who we sadly lost in 2018 and just want it to be a special day.

"On of the lads came up with the idea. We think it’s something a bit different instead of just winning a trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve already got teams sign up and we are really looking forward to it.”

Micky Day with one of the special lilac jackets for the winners of the Miles For Men golf fundraising day. Picture by FRANK REID

Players can take part individually or in teams of up to four.

The day will feature a full round on the 18-hole course starting with a bacon butty and cup of coffee upon arrival.

Micky added: “It’s another thing for the legacy of Demi and the funds raised will go towards a big project in the making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s also just about having a fun day – taking part and raising awareness and funds for the charity.

"A lot of people play golf and it’s about having a bit of the fun factor as well.”

Entry for a team of four players costs £200 and local businesses are invited to sponsor the event at a cost of £300 for two holes.

People are also encouraged to go along and watch the event and see who will be awarded the first lilac jackets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is being organised and supported by Phil Shield, of Miles For Men, Lee and Joe Haygarth, and Kai Cannell, of High Throston Golf Club.