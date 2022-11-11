Jan Mottram, from Hartlepool, hosted the charity fundraiser to raise awareness and money for the MSA Trust after her husband, 59-year-old Pete Mottram, was diagnosed with the illness in March 2022.

The MSA Trust funds research into the illness and supports people suffering from multiple system atrophy (MSA), which is a rare neurological disease with no known cause or cure affecting only 3,300 people in the UK.

Speaking about his diagnosis, Jan said: “We knew then, there was nothing they could do for him. They told him to just go home and make memories.”

Jan Mottram and Pete Mottram at the MSA charity night.

The event at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, in St Aidan’s Street, was a complete sell-out, with friends and family coming from all across the UK to support Pete.

Jan said: “It was absolutely amazing. Absolutely amazing. The place was bouncing.”

She added: “Everyone I spoke to said it was brilliant. I couldn’t get them out at the end of the night.”

An old work friend who Pete had not seen for 20 years came to the event with another friend from Manchester driving across for the occasion.

MSA charity night.

Jan said: “It was all very emotional.”

The fundraiser featured a tombola and a raffle with over 30 prizes that were donated, as well as a show from Danny’s Legacy who performed some of Pete’s favourite songs.

Pete and Jan’s daughter, Leanne Burlinson, who was not able to attend the fundraiser, decided to support the charity from overseas.

Leanne, who lives in Ireland, started making keyrings, hair clips and Christmas tree decorations for the MSA to sell in London which featured the trust’s colours and branding.

Raffle and tombola donations at the MSA charity night.

Jan said: “Leanne said, ‘I’m just going to make them. I don’t want anything for them.’”

Jan is already planning another fundraising event in June next year to raise even more money for the charity.

She said: “Everyone who couldn’t come said, ‘when is the next one going to be’.”

According to Jan, the MSA Trust was overwhelmed by her efforts and are planning on sending a member of their team to the event next year.

MSA keyrings made by Leanne Burlinson.

For more information about the MSA Trust or to donate, visit https://www.msatrust.org.uk/.