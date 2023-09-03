Hartlepool charity PFC Trust launches new campaign after £25,000 raised at CEO Sleep-Out

The UChangeLives initiative wants Individuals to raise funds to support the PFC Trust’s work in the community.

Sports clubs, community groups or charitable organisations can, alternatively, choose to raise funds on a 50/50 split, with 50 per cent going back to help their group’s fundraising efforts.

Monies collected by the PFC Trust will be put back into the local community.

Frances Connolly founded the PFC Trust in 2019./Photo:Tom Banks/ Banks Photo

Frances Connolly founded the PFC Trust in 2019./Photo:Tom Banks/ Banks Photo

Frances Connolly, who founded the charity in 2019 after winning the EuroMillions said: “#getupandgive is not necessarily just about giving money. It could be about giving your expertise, time or whatever it is that you have, and share it.

“We would like to change lives for people, but everything you give, or share, can help somebody else to raise money.

“You can provide support to family and friends, you might want to run an event like a cake sale, a coffee morning or quiz night at home – anything you think will work. Just have your friends round one night and have a raffle!”

The campaign was launched on Saturday (September 2) with a big country house CEO Sleep-Out which raised more than £25,000 to be shared between the Trust, the North-East STEM Foundation and the CEO Sleep-Out.

Frances said: “Life is really tough for people at the minute, I know that. Whatever people can do we guarantee that it will go back into helping others in the community.

“There is the 50/50 option. We know sports clubs are finding it hard these days and often rely on funding and grants to operate, so go on … be part of a wider cause, get noticed through UChangeLives’ #getupandgive and you can keep half the money you raise for your own group’s fundraising.

“Hartlepool is a tough area with a small catchment, so giving can be everything for groups.”

If you want to support the campaign without taking part in an activity, you can still be involved by texting ‘UCHANGELIVES’ to 70580 to make a one-off donation of £5.00.