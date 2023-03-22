News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool charity raises £4,000 to support Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

‘Generous’ members of a Hartlepool charity have raised £4,000 to support victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:21 GMT

The Bangladeshi Cultural Association Hartlepool (BCA Hartlepool) launched an urgent appeal in February to raise money for those affected by the earthquake.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey, near the Syrian border, on February 6, where there were more than 54,000 fatalities and 24 million people affected.

BCA Hartlepool spokesman Ahsan Abul said: “We would like to thank the Bangladeshi community in Hartlepool for their generosity in raising over £4,000 for the Earthquake disaster victims.”

Event organiser, Ahsan Abul (centre), holding a cheque for earthquake victims from the Bangladeshi Cultural Association. Pictured from left: Ashraf Khan, Mohamed Jakaria, Ali Hyder, Maku Mollik, Forruk Ahmed, Habib Ullah, Imthihan Ahmed and Nur Uddin.
Mr Abul added: “Our members had been watching it in the news and we just wanted to do something to help.”

The BCA Hartlepool, which was founded in 2004, hopes to help more victims of natural disasters in the future and work with people who are struggling.

Mr Abul said: “Once again, many thanks to the Bangladeshi Cultural Association members for raising such a great amount of money within such short notice.”

Event organiser, Ahsan Abul, from the Bangladeshi Cultural Association.
