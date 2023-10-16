Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hartlepool Ambulance Charity will use the money from David Wilson Homes North East to provide first aid support at community events.

The donation will be used to create a shelter that will allow the charity to carry out first aid at events across the town and as a fundraising point so attendees and visitors can support its ongoing work.

Jason Anderson, trustee and emergency care assistant at Hartlepool Ambulance Charity, said: “The work we do is vital to keeping our community safe and healthy, so being able to offer first aid services in a space that’s easily accessible and shielded from the elements is of the utmost importance.

