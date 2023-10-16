News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool charity receives generous donation from house building company David Wilson Homes North East

A house building company has donated £1,500 to a Hartlepool charity to help its staff carry out essential community support.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST
The Hartlepool Ambulance Charity will use the money from David Wilson Homes North East to provide first aid support at community events.

The donation will be used to create a shelter that will allow the charity to carry out first aid at events across the town and as a fundraising point so attendees and visitors can support its ongoing work.

Jason Anderson, trustee and emergency care assistant at Hartlepool Ambulance Charity, said: “The work we do is vital to keeping our community safe and healthy, so being able to offer first aid services in a space that’s easily accessible and shielded from the elements is of the utmost importance.

"This generosity now means that we can give a roof over the heads of the communities we serve and continue our work.”

