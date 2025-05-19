A Hartlepool charity has been given a “significant” grant to help it expand the free sessions it offers to young people across the town.

The Haven offers free and confidential counselling to young people aged 11 to 25.

The charity plans to use the grant to increase the availability of counselling sessions and reduce waiting times.

The Haven, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, has been awarded a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to expand its free counselling services. Pictured are the staff at The Haven.

Funding will also be used to train additional counsellors to help The Haven continue to provide high quality services.

Project Dawn Grover said: “We are incredibly grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund and the National Lottery players for this generous support.

"This grant will make a profound difference in the lives of many young people in Hartlepool, providing them with the essential support they need to navigate life’s challenges.”

For more information about The Haven, see https://www.havenhartlepool.org/ or call (01429) 222252.