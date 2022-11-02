The chance meeting happened in October when Hogg Global Logistics director Lyndsay Hogg was staying in the same hotel in Leeds as the team.

The Jamaican rugby team made history when they scored their first ever Rugby League World Cup try on October 22.

Lyndsay said she got the chance to speak to try scorer Ben Jones-Bishop and he told her the milestone was a moment he would not forget.

Lyndsay, right, chatted to the team about their achievement.

“The team were all very friendly and we chatted to them, they were pleased to have gotten their first ever try in a world cup match,” said Lyndsay.

Lyndsay’s sons, Joel, 11, and Charlie, three, were also inspired by the encounter and asked for a Jamaican rugby top when they returned home.

“I think a lot can be learned from the determination of Jamaican athletes so I think they are fab role models for the boys,” added Lyndsay.

