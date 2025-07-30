Hartlepool children meet Disney and Nintendo characters at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Buzz Lightyear, Elsa, Mario and Jessie were spotted at Hartlepool’s flagship shopping centre in the latest of its family-friendly events happening throughout the school holidays.
Nik McDonald, centre manager at Middleton Grange, said: “We were thrilled to see so many families come along to enjoy the Meet the Characters event as part of our Summer Saturdays programme.
"The centre had a great atmosphere, with children excited to meet their favourite characters and get involved in the activities.
"These events are designed to bring the community together and create memorable experiences for local families.
"We're really pleased with the response and look forward to welcoming even more visitors for free activities every Saturday, right through to the end of August.”
For future event details, see https://middleton-grange.co.uk/news-and-events/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.