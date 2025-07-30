Hartlepool children meet Disney and Nintendo characters at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Jul 2025, 14:39 BST
Children got the opportunity to meet some of their favourite Disney, Nintendo and Pixar characters as part of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre’s Summer Saturdays programme.

Buzz Lightyear, Elsa, Mario and Jessie were spotted at Hartlepool’s flagship shopping centre in the latest of its family-friendly events happening throughout the school holidays.

Nik McDonald, centre manager at Middleton Grange, said: “We were thrilled to see so many families come along to enjoy the Meet the Characters event as part of our Summer Saturdays programme.

"The centre had a great atmosphere, with children excited to meet their favourite characters and get involved in the activities.

Buzz Lightyear and Jessie from Toy Story meet youngsters at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.placeholder image
Buzz Lightyear and Jessie from Toy Story meet youngsters at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

"These events are designed to bring the community together and create memorable experiences for local families.

"We're really pleased with the response and look forward to welcoming even more visitors for free activities every Saturday, right through to the end of August.”

For future event details, see https://middleton-grange.co.uk/news-and-events/.

