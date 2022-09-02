Hartlepool church helps cancer charity in upcoming coffee morning
A Hartlepool church is holding its fourth annual coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
St Oswald Church, in Brougham Terrace, will be holding the event on Saturday, September 24, at 10am in aid of the charity.
The event will be held in the church hall and garden where homemade and store bought cakes will be sold.
A raffle, craft stall, brick-a-brac, hot bacon buns and tea and coffee are among the other attractions.
Most Popular
-
1
Four still under investigation as part of Hartlepool attempted murder inquiry
-
2
Hartlepool hair salon closes its doors after almost 50 years in the business
-
3
Bid to build nearly 150 'high-quality' homes on the edge of Hartlepool
-
4
In pictures: 10 past and present visions of Hartlepool's future
-
5
OAP uses walking stick to defend himself during Hartlepool bank snatch
Caroline Gregory, who organises publicity for the church, said: "It is a lovely social occasion for a very good cause.”
St Oswald Church has been fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support for four years now with the help of its local community.
The church continued to raise money for the charity during lockdown when it opened for private prayer and sold individually wrapped cakes.
The September 24 event will also raise money for the upkeep of the church buildings.