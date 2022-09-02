Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Oswald Church, in Brougham Terrace, will be holding the event on Saturday, September 24, at 10am in aid of the charity.

The event will be held in the church hall and garden where homemade and store bought cakes will be sold.

A raffle, craft stall, brick-a-brac, hot bacon buns and tea and coffee are among the other attractions.

Caroline Gregory, who organises publicity for the church, said: "It is a lovely social occasion for a very good cause.”

St Oswald Church has been fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support for four years now with the help of its local community.

The church continued to raise money for the charity during lockdown when it opened for private prayer and sold individually wrapped cakes.