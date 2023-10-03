Hartlepool church is 'splendid setting' for Last Night of the Proms
Silverwood Band will present patriotic tunes such as Land of Hope and Glory, Rule Britannia and Jerusalem at St Hilda’s Church, on the Headland, Hartlepool, on Saturday, October 14, at 7.30pm.
Ian Pounder, who is director of music at the church, said: “Flags will be available for those who wish to wave them and all should come ready to sing heartily.
“St Hilda’s Church on the Headland is a splendid setting for any event and particularly for music. It even has comfortable seats.”
Directed by Peter Elcoat and based in Middlesbrough, Silverwood is the longest established wind band in the area, drawing brass, woodwind and percussion players from across the Tees Valley.
Further details can be found at www.hartlepool-sthilda.org.uk.
Tickets priced at £6 are available in church, via the web site or at the door. Interval refreshments are available.