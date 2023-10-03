Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Silverwood Band will present patriotic tunes such as Land of Hope and Glory, Rule Britannia and Jerusalem at St Hilda’s Church, on the Headland, Hartlepool, on Saturday, October 14, at 7.30pm.

Ian Pounder, who is director of music at the church, said: “Flags will be available for those who wish to wave them and all should come ready to sing heartily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“St Hilda’s Church on the Headland is a splendid setting for any event and particularly for music. It even has comfortable seats.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silverwood Band will presents The Last Night of the Proms at St Hilda's Church, on the Headland, on Saturday, October 14.

Directed by Peter Elcoat and based in Middlesbrough, Silverwood is the longest established wind band in the area, drawing brass, woodwind and percussion players from across the Tees Valley.

Further details can be found at www.hartlepool-sthilda.org.uk.

Tickets priced at £6 are available in church, via the web site or at the door. Interval refreshments are available.