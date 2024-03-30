Hartlepool churches hold Good Friday Walk to Witness service in town centre

More than 100 worshippers observed a Good Friday tradition with a public display of their faith.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 30th Mar 2024, 10:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The annual Walk of Witness sees members of Hartlepool’s Catholic Holy Family Parish walk from their churches to Victory Square, in Victoria Road, carrying crosses.

Parishioners from St Mary’s, St Patrick’s, St John Vianney and St Joseph’s churches headed to the town centre for a short prayer service at the Victory Square War Memorial.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were joined by worshippers from the town’s former St Thomas More and St Cuthbert’s churches.

Most Popular
Prayers are said during the Walk of Witness in Hartlepool town centre on Good Friday. Picture by FRANK REIDPrayers are said during the Walk of Witness in Hartlepool town centre on Good Friday. Picture by FRANK REID
Prayers are said during the Walk of Witness in Hartlepool town centre on Good Friday. Picture by FRANK REID

Organiser Bernadette Malcolmson said people from other Christian faiths also took part with an additional 30 people watching the service via a live stream.

She added: “It is the biggest number we have had since the pandemic.”

The Walk of Witness was first held in Hartlepool in 2011.

This year’s service was led by Canon Paul Douthwaite, the Holy Family parish priest, with younger members of the church community offering prayers for the world, peace, families and children.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:Hartlepool