Hartlepool churches hold Good Friday Walk to Witness service in town centre

The annual Walk of Witness sees members of Hartlepool’s Catholic Holy Family Parish walk from their churches to Victory Square, in Victoria Road, carrying crosses.

Parishioners from St Mary’s, St Patrick’s, St John Vianney and St Joseph’s churches headed to the town centre for a short prayer service at the Victory Square War Memorial.

They were joined by worshippers from the town’s former St Thomas More and St Cuthbert’s churches.

Prayers are said during the Walk of Witness in Hartlepool town centre on Good Friday. Picture by FRANK REID

Organiser Bernadette Malcolmson said people from other Christian faiths also took part with an additional 30 people watching the service via a live stream.

She added: “It is the biggest number we have had since the pandemic.”

The Walk of Witness was first held in Hartlepool in 2011.

This year’s service was led by Canon Paul Douthwaite, the Holy Family parish priest, with younger members of the church community offering prayers for the world, peace, families and children.