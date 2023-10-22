Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Monday, October 30, to Friday, November 3, film prices will start from as little as £2.49 as part of Vue’s Mini Morning Series.

Screenings at Vue, in Marina Way, Hartlepool, will take place daily at 10am, screening movies including Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and The Canterville Ghost.

The big screen will also be showing family-friendly blockbusters including Trolls Band Together and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, as well as Hey Duggee’s Cinema Outing, from Friday, October 20.

Darren Williams, general manager at Vue Hartlepool, said “We’ve got a great selection of new films and big screen entertainment on show this half term, offering an ideal way to enjoy quality family time together.

"With super saver tickets from just £4.99 online at select venues, the big screen experience at Vue is the perfect treat during half term."

He added: “We also have themed retail on offer with fun exclusive merchandise for Trolls and Paw Patrol, which is set to fly off the shelves across half term with our Kids Combos providing a fantastic viewer treat for youngsters.”

For those looking for something with a musical twist, DreamWorks Animation, The Prince of Egypt: The Musical, will bring its on-stage production of the iconic family favourite and film classic to the big screen.