Hartlepool clubs pay RNLI 'great amount of respect with charity donation
Clubs have lived up to their name by clubbing together to raise money for a lifesaving charity.
The Hartlepool Clubs’ Consultative Committee has presented a cheque for £500 to the town’s branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, in St Aidan's Street, to support the work of its volunteers.
Committee secretary and treasurer Colin Griffiths said afterwards: “I think its fair to say that the whole town has a great amount of respect the volunteers at the Hartlepool RNLI and we are proud to continue to support the charity with this donation after yet another busy year for them.”A grateful Hartlepool RNLI enterprise branch chairperson Beryl Sherry said: “Once again the Hartlepool Clubs’ Consultative Committee have supported us with a generous donation.
"We depend on donations such as this to provide the crew with the best kit and boats to help save lives at sea."